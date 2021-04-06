Boost for Shannon with new Ryanair Corfu route

Ryanair will operate a new route from Shannon to Corfu this summer.

The new service will operate twice weekly from July, as part of Ryanair’s Irish Summer ’21 Schedule. The airline says the route will help boost air traffic as vaccination programmes continue and Europe prepares to re-open for summer holiday season.

This is the first time that Ryanair has operated a Corfu service from Shannon Airport.

The carrier added: “Irish consumers can now book a summer getaway, flying on the lowest fares and with the option to avail of Ryanair’s zero change fee should plans change.”

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness, said: “As vaccination rollout programmes continue in the coming months, we are hopeful that international travel will recover and we are delighted to announce this new route from Shannon to Corfu, operating twice weekly from July.

Mindful that Covid restrictions change regularly, customers can now book flights for a well-deserved break knowing that if they need to postpone or change their travel dates, they can do so up to two times with a zero-change fee until the end of October 2021.”

Welcoming the announcement, Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “This is a really difficult period for the aviation sector and today’s announcement by Ryanair is very welcome and positive news for Shannon Airport. We have been working closely with Ryanair, to deliver this service and are looking forward to the airline commencing operations. Ryanair are a valued aviation partner, and this announcement is a chink of light in what has been an extremely challenging period for Shannon Airport and airports throughout the world.”

With an excellent climate throughout the year, this new scheduled service to Corfu is expected to be popular with Irish holidaymakers. Corfu boasts over 200 kilometres of coastline, a rich history, and diverse cultural influences, the island is the perfect destination for a sun-soaked Greek holiday.

To celebrate, we are launching a seat sale with fares available from just €19.99 for travel until the end of October 2021, which must be booked by midnight Thursday, 8th April on www.ryanair.com.