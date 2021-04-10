Clare Youth Service to Make-up for Lockdown

Clare Youth Service has been adding new ways to engage and work with young people over the past year and now, in conjunction with the Creative Youth Partnership, is offering online Make-up courses for young people aged 15-17.

This is a great opportunity for young people who might be interested in make-up artistry as a career to gain some experience and meet some new people. Through zoom, young people will meet a qualified LCETB Make up tutor, who will take them through a different aspect of makeup application and skin care each week.

This is also a chance to take part in the wide range of online activities which Clare Youth Service has been offering.

Young People will log on through Zoom, starting Thursday April 15th at 6pm until 7pm (with permission from an adult / parent). Each young person will be given a pack in advance to ensure they have all they need to take part in the programme.

Clare Youth Service at the Junction Manager, Jean O’Keeffe, sees the programme as another element of the organisation’s work in building morale during a difficult time,

“We’ve been providing a wide variety of activity online to keep young people in contact with each other and with learning opportunities and all of these are designed to build communication, resilience and morale.”

Both the programme and the pack are free, spaces on this programme are limited so get in contact early to secure your place. For further information, Contact Helena Slattery on 085-8047580 or e-mail hi@clareyouthservice.org.