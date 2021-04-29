‘Drawing Birds of Clare’ workshops online

Drawing Birds of Clare Workshops

Dates: 1st May and 8th May

Free Online Event

Want to learn how to draw some of Ireland’s beautiful birds? Or to improve your Irish language skills? Then follow Atlantic Folklore Facebook Page to take part in two free art workshops in May.

These are made possible thanks to the Creative Ireland Project Award and Clare County Council.

Conas Éin an Chláir a Tharraingt / How-to-Draw Birds of Clare are two 15-minute drawing videos suitable for 10 year old students and older. Art teacher Marie Connole will illustrate the basic shapes to use for drawing a Robin and a Goldfinch and demonstrate how to use colouring pencils.

The videos will be launched in an Irish-language version and an English-language version on Atlantic Folklore Facebook Page at 11am on Saturday 1st May (Robin) and 8th May (Goldfinch).

Viewers will hear folklore and facts about these beautiful birds as they draw. Improvers in the Irish language can use the videos to brush up on their language skills. The videos are especially suitable for beginners to drawing and Leaving Cert Students of Art and Irish.

Afterwards participants can upload their drawings to Atlantic Folklore FaceBook Page (with parental permission) to receive feedback from the artist, encouragement and learn more interesting facts about our beautiful birds.

Suggested materials: Paper, sharpener, eraser, tissue and colouring pencils.

Marie Connole is a Clare Artist and Teacher whose research-based art explores folklore, history and storytelling. An award-winning artist, her work has been exhibited at the National Gallery of Ireland, the Irish Arts Center New York, Eva International, Draíocht, Tulca and worldwide.