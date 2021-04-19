€6.3m in funding for Shannon Airport

Shannon Airport is set to receive over €6.3m from a government programme aimed at assisting regional state airports.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Hildegarde Naughton T.D., has announced the allocation of over €11m in Exchequer funding to regional airports over half of which will go to Shannon.

Almost €4.8 million has been allocated to the airports of Donegal, Ireland West (Knock) and Kerry under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

A total €6.327m has been allocated to Shannon Airport under the COVID-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021.

Minister of State Naughton said: ‘‘I am delighted to be approving these capital allocations in what has been an incredibly difficult year on our regional airports. This funding represents a strong commitment by Government to help Ireland’s regional airports remain financially sustainable as they plan to move beyond the largest exogenous shock that the sector has ever faced.”

Minister Naughton added: ‘I am pleased to say that this year’s funding has also taken climate objectives into account for the first time, representing an important step in the process towards the ‘greening’ of Irish Airports. I am confident that today’s allocations, coupled with the impending funding to address the impacts of Covid, will help airports regain their foothold in the aviation market when recovery begins.’

The allocations will contribute towards capital investment in the areas of safety, security and sustainability.

Welcoming the announcement Mary Considine, CEO, Shannon Group said: “As we continue to manage our way through the COVID-19 crisis, the confirmation that Shannon Airport’s application to the COVID-19 Regional State Airports Programme 2021, first announced last November, has been approved is very welcome.

Following an extremely difficult year for aviation and Shannon Airport, these funds will assist us to deliver a range of critical safety and security capital projects, including, security equipment upgrades, and airfield rehabilitation works.”