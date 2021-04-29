Easing of Covid restrictions confirmed

The Government has decided to move ahead with the Recovery and Resilience: The Path Ahead plan.

In a statement this evening, a Government spokesperson said: “We are now in the early stages of the Recovery phase of the pandemic. The National Vaccination Programme is well advanced and thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the Irish people, there has been a marked improvement in the status of the virus in the community.

The decision is based on advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET), that a cautious and gradual phased reopening over May and June, with an emphasis on outdoor activity and a moderate increase in social contact, can be considered low to medium risk. NPHET has advised that there is scope to ease a range of public health measures in this manner with sufficient time between any easing of measures to assess the impact.”

This allows us to continue through the Recovery phase, focusing on what is safest and generates the most benefit and with a focus on outdoors activities – both social and economic. Think safe, think outdoors – this must be our theme for the Summer of 2021.

The Government has agreed that the following measures will apply:

May 2021

Everyone should continue to work from home unless absolutely necessary to attend in person.

From 4th May

All remaining construction can recommence.

From 10th May

An increase in the numbers that can meet outdoors for social/recreational purposes, including in private gardens – maximum of 3 households or 6 people.

Organised outdoor gatherings with a maximum attendance of 15 people.

Outdoor training for adults in pods of a maximum of 15 people.

Phased reopening of non-essential retail. Click and collect, in store by appointment only and outdoor retail can recommence from10th May. All remaining retail to reopen from 17th May.

Reopening of personal services by appointment.

Reopening of galleries, museums, other cultural attractions and libraries (lending services only).

Recommencement of in-person religious services. No communions or confirmations should take place.

Funerals – 50 mourners permitted at service. Related events, either before or after should not take place.

Weddings

Services – 50 guests permitted at service (civil or religious).

Celebration/Reception – 6 for indoor gatherings/15 for outdoor gatherings.

Inter-county travel can resume.

Increase in numbers on public transport, up to 50% of normal capacity.

Vaccine bonus

From 10th May, indoor private home visiting is permitted (without masks or social distancing) in the following cases:

Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors with other fully vaccinated people as long as there are no more than 3 households present.

Fully vaccinated people can meet indoors with unvaccinated people from a single household, provided that they are not at risk of severe illness and no more than 3 households are present.

June 2021

Subject to prevailing disease situation and a full assessment by public health at that time

From 2nd June

Accommodation services including hotels, B&Bs, self-catering and hostels can reopen. Services including leisure facilities, indoor restaurant and bar services must be restricted to overnight guests/residents only.

From 7th June

Outdoor sports matches can recommence (no spectators).

Gyms, swimming pools, leisure centres can reopen for individual training only.

Outdoor services in restaurants and bars can recommence, with groups limited to a maximum of 6 people.

The numbers of guests attending wedding celebration/reception can increase to 25.

Visiting indoors in private homes – visitors from one other household is permitted.

Medium Term

A number of higher-risk activities will be considered at the end of June for later in the year including:

Indoor hospitality (restaurants, bars, nightclubs, casinos).

Indoor team/group sports including matches, training and exercise classes.

Mass gatherings/events (including spectators) indoors and outdoors.

International travel

Business Supports

Recovery will include economic measures to help businesses and get people back to work. Clear sectoral guidance and supports for business will be provided at each stage to ensure safe reopening. There will be no cliff edge in financial supports for businesses.

Any business currently availing of CRSS and that can now reopen as restrictions are eased will be able to avail of double restart week payments for two weeks subject to the statutory maximum of €5,000 per week to support them in meeting the costs of reopening as they exit the scheme.