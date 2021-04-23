Ennis arrest in fraud investigation

Gardaí arrested a man, aged in his 20s, as part of an ongoing investigation under Operation Skein.

A search operation was conducted by Gardaí this morning at a location in Ennis, Co. Clare, with assistance from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB). The man was arrested for offences contrary to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 as amended.

He is currently detained in Ennis Garda Station under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007. He can be detained for up to seven days.

This is the 21st arrest as part of Operation Skein

Operation Skein is a Garda investigation into international BEC (business email compromise) invoice-redirect fraud being committed from Ireland.