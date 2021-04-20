Ennis Vaccination Centre to open tomorrow

The HSE has confirmed that the area vaccination centres for Ennis will now open on Wednesday, April 21st several days earlier than expected.

The centre in the West County Hotel, Ennis will open on a phased basis, scaling up in line with availability of vaccines. Along with the centre at the Radisson Blu Limerick, the facilities form a tripartite vaccination network to accelerate the delivery of COVID-19 vaccine in the Mid-West.

Activity at the Ennis centres will commence with the 65-69-year-old group who have been registering in considerable numbers since the opening of the HSE online registration portal last Thursday.

Colette Cowan, CEO, UL Hospitals Group and Chair of the MidWest Integrated Covid 19 Vaccination Steering Group, said: “We are delighted to now open vaccination centres in Ennis and Nenagh a few days in advance of our initial planned date. Over 130,000 people in the 65-69-year-old cohort around the country have already registered for their Covid-19 vaccination and appointments are being offered at the most convenient location based on the information submitted during registration.

People can register online at https://vaccine.hse.ie/, and they will be asked for their mobile phone number, email address, PPS number and Eircode. Telephone registration is also available at HSELive on 1850-24-1850 for those unable to register online, and there are options for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.

The portal and the phone line remain open for those aged 65 and over and we expect to start allocating appointment slots in our MidWest vaccination centres to the younger age groups as the national plan progresses.”