Fáilte Isteach hosts conversational English classes online

Fáilte Isteach is a community project involving volunteers welcoming migrants into the community through conversational English classes.

Fáilte Isteach Ennis began in March 2020 and due to Covid have successfully managed to run a series of classes before Christmas, on Zoom. They are now on their third set of classes which will run to mid-June.

The classes will take place on Zoom, from 7.45pm to 9.00pm on Monday evenings.

If you (or any of your friends) are interested in improving your conversational English and would like to find out more about these classes please contact us on failteisteachennis@gmail.com

The Fáilte Isteach English Classes will be held on Zoom; are free of charge and will be held on Monday evenings from 7.45pm to 9.00pm (6 classes left in term)