Gardaí seek information on two incidents

Gardaí in Ennis and Shannon are investigating two incidents during which masked males entered premises and demanded cash.

Crime Prevention Officer for the Clare Garda division Sergeant Triona Brooks has appealed for witnesses or information about the incidents.

Sgt Brooks outlined the circumstances of the latest incident.

“This morning 19th April at 1.05am a male entered Centra on the Gort Road, Ennis. He was wearing a white hazmat suit with a hood, a blue face mask and orange gloves and carrying an implement. He threatened the member of staff and made good his escape with the contents of the till.

Thankfully nobody was injured but this was a very traumatic incident for the staff member. This male left on foot in the direction of the Gort Road / Watery Road. We are asking if anyone saw this male or anything suspicious or anyone who may have dash cam footage to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.”

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Shannon are investigated an incident that occurred over the weekend.

Sgt Brooks said: “At approximately 10pm on Saturday night, 17th April a teenager wearing a black hoody, black face mask and carrying a knife entered the Shannon Palace Chinese Restaurant in Tullyvarraga, Shannon and demanded money from the staff member.

The staff member ran to the back of the restaurant and this male was challenged by other members of staff and left the scene empty handed. Thankfully nobody was injured in this robbery.

Gardaí are asking for the assistance of the public in this investigation. If anyone was in the vicinity of the restaurant and saw this male or anyone who may have dash cam footage please contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900,” Sgt Brooks added.