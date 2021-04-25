Killaloe Coast Guard assists cruiser in difficulty

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was called out last night to assist two people on board a boat that had broken down on Lough Derg.

The alarm was raised shortly after 10.00pm when the Irish Coast Guard received a report of a 28ft cruiser in difficulty west of Holy Island. There were two people on board the vessel and it’s understood they raised the alarm themselves.

Their boat had experienced engine difficulty and with darkness setting in they dropped anchor and requested assistance.

A Coast Guard rescue boat launched from Pier Head Killaloe while a shore team made their way to Mountshannon by road.

On reaching the casualty vessel, a Coast Guard volunteer was transferred from the rescue boat to the cruiser and found that the two persons on board were safe and well and wearing their life jackets.

A tow line was set up and the vessel was taken on tow to Mountshannon where it was safely moored in the harbour where the boat crew was assisted by the land team members.

The operation was coordination by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry.

The team responded to a similar incident last week also.