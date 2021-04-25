One hospitalised after Tulla collision

One person has been hospitalised following a road traffic collision near Tulla this evening.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at around 5.00pm on the main R352 Ennis to Tulla road at the junction with the R462.

One car crashed through a stone wall while the second vehicle remained on the roadway following the collision.

Three units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis responded to the incident along with two ambulances and Gardaí.

A female occupant of the vehicle that crashed into the wall was transported to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be serious. The other occupants of the vehicles escaped injury.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the collision.