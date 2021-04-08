‘People of the Burren’ series launched

A rare insight into the people who live and work in the Burren will be revealed in a series of 60 short films being launched by the Burren Ecotourism Network this week.

The series entitled ‘The People of the Burren’ will give potential visitors a chance to experience the diverse history, geology, archaeology, food and music of the area through the unique perspective of the people who live there.

As well as interviews with each member, the films also showcase the stunning landscapes of the Burren. Over the next few months the films will be released on a regular basis and will be available to view on the network’s social media channels and on the burren.ie website. They are part of an ongoing marketing campaign to encourage visitors to the area, once restrictions are lifted.

Jarlath O’Dwyer, CEO of the Burren Ecotourism Network said: “This campaign will be directed towards the domestic and Northern Irish Markets, both of whom we hope will be able to travel to Clare this summer.

“The booking patterns for July and August so far are indicating that Irish visitors plan to stay in the same area for longer than other years, and that is why we want to create high awareness of the variety and diversity of the offering here in the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark.”

“We are embarking on this promotional drive based on the information that we have around restrictions, and with a view to extending the season in the region into September and October of 2021. Like everyone else, we really hope that the pandemic will have been brought under control long before that.”

The Burren Ecotourism Network has more than 70 members, which include well known tourist attractions such as the Cliffs of Moher and the Ailwee Caves to lesser known experiences such as guided walks led by tour guide Cormac McGinley.

The films will form a new content bank which will be used to promote the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark on social media and on the burren.ie website. Already, the high quality of the films have attracted the attention of Tourism Ireland and Failte Ireland.

Both government bodies are interested in sharing the films on their social media channels, which will potentially see the films reaching millions of viewers, worldwide. TV programmes such as ‘Smother’ set in Lahinch, ‘Creedon’s Atlas of Ireland’ and the forthcoming Brendan Gleeson documentary ‘The Burren: Heart of Stone’ all put the Burren firmly in the spotlight.

The initiative is co-funded by LEADER as part of the Destination Marketing Programme with support from the Clare Local Development Company.

For more information go to www.burren.ie