Shay Healy fondly remembered in Ennis

Songwriter, TV Presenter and journalist Shay Healy was remembered this week in Clare where he visited his sister several times over that past two years.

The late Shay Healy’s sister is Clare Immigrant Support Centre co-ordinator Orla Ni Éilí. On a few occasions over the last two years stayed in Ennis with his sister Orla; her partner Alph Duggan and Shay’s niece Siofra.

Shay had a deep love of music and while in Clare, joined sessions in Cruises, Food Emporium and the Cheese Press.

Orla shared some lovely photos of her late brother who was probably best known for composing Ireland’s Eurovision Song Contest winning entry ‘What’s Another Year’ in 1980. The song, performed by Johnny Logan, became the most popular of any Irish entry in the annual contest.

While Shay presented a number of popular TV programmes, the show he will be particularly remember for is the off-beat late-night chat show Nighthawks which enjoyed a four-year run on RTÉ 2 television from 1988 to 1992.

Ennis singer/songwriter and Stocktons Wing frontman Mike Hanrahan said on Twitter: “One of my favourite friends in music. A life lived and oceans of goodness left for us to remember. All the best Shay. We will continue the hustle and always smile in your memory. Wonderful genius.”

Shay died on Friday 9th April at St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Hundreds of mourners watched the funeral online as only a small number of family and friends were able to gather in the Victorian Chapel at Mount Jerome, Harold’s Cross in Dublin.

Shay Healy was 78 years of age.