Top stars in live Zoom chats for Lighthouse project

The Lighthouse Peer Support Centre in Kilrush is running a virtual music club each Wednesday featuring well-known Irish music artists.

‘Edel’s Music Club’ is hosted live on the Zoom online platform and has already featured music greats Daniel O’Donnell and Mike Denver with others lined up over the coming weeks.

The audience comprises residents of Cahercalla Nursing Home, The Brothers of Charity Ennis and Kilrush as well as locals in the Kilrush area.

The weekly event is organised by Edel Burke; James Fennelly (Peer Support centre Facilitator) and Marie Nolan another volunteer from Kilrush who helps out at the club.

Organiser Edel Burke said: “Every week we pick an artist and chat about them; listen to their songs and some of us sing or play an instrument. This week we are listening to Margo. When I emailed her PA to see would she send a message, we received a video message back within an hour.”

“We had Daniel O’ Donnell last week and he sent us a message too. We featured Mike Denver a few weeks back and he sent a similar video. The videos give everyone a boost to think that these stars gave us their time to say hello. Music is a great therapy and especially in this pandemic, the group can have one hour a week where it’s their own to listen and sing along and enjoy,” Edel added.

The Lighthouse runs several courses every week on Zoom from Pilates to Art to Alpaca Farming and they are all advertised on the Facebook page or people can get more info if they Email: westclaremha@mentalhealthireland.ie or Text 086 6043473.

Edel’s Music Club will go live on Zoom at 11 o’clock this Wednesday morning.

West Clare Mental Health Association aims to promote positive mental health and wellbeing in West Clare. The Lighthouse is a new Peer support centre in Kilrush that offers a place within the community to have a safe place to support mental health.