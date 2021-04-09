Young girl injured in Dromore Woods accident

A multi-agency operation was mounted to locate and recover a young girl who was injured in a fall in a popular woodland area in Co Clare this afternoon.

The girl, believed to be a young teenager, is understood to have sustained a leg injury in Dromore Woods Nature Reserve near Ruan. The girl is believed to suffered a fall deep into the popular amenity about two kilometres from the main carpark. The reserve features a popular 6km looped walking trail.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the emergency call along with volunteers from Clare Civil Defence. The National Ambulance Service also dispatched paramedics to the incident.

The Galway Mountain Rescue Team was requested to respond and an advance team arrived at the scene but was stood down soon afterwards.

The injured girl was located and treated at the scene before firefighters and Civil Defence volunteers took her by stretcher back to the carpark area. She was then transported by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.