Boruma Trio digital concert on May 14th

A Digital Concert with The Borúma Trio, filmed on location at Cnoc na Gaoithe, Tulla, Co. Clare will be broadcast.

The event will be presented by IMDL (Irish Music and Dance in London) and will be streamed on 14th May at 7.30pm.

The Borúma Trio is a musical collaboration featuring fiddle player Eileen O’ Brien from Nenagh in North Tipperary, accordion player Andrew MacNamara from Tulla, East Clare and, on piano and tin whistle, Geraldine Cotter from Ennis. It is a unique and exciting musical ensemble, which successfully unites the two stylistic musical traditions of East County Clare and North County Tipperary; exploring the C#/D and B/C accordion playing styles through creative, empathic musical arrangement. The Boruma Trio derives its name from Brian Boru High King of Ireland, who was born at the Fort of Kincora, also known as Béal Boruma. The title of their debut album Gléas refers to the effect that musical keys have on the interpretation and playing of Irish traditional music.

Eileen O’Brien is one of Ireland’s foremost fiddle players. Her musical heritage can be traced back through generations of her family from the O’Briens on her father’s side and also through her mother’s family, the Seerys. She was mentored and influenced by her late father Paddy who not only established the B/C accordion playing style in the 1950’s, but was also one of the most influential composers of Irish traditional music of his generation. Through her original compositions and arrangements, Eileen maintains the continuity of her family tradition of creativity.

Andrew MacNamara from Tulla in East Clare is one of Ireland’s leading exponents of the C#/D accordion playing style. Andrew’s family background is immersed in the East Clare musical tradition. His sister Mary MacNamara is one of Ireland’s most highly acclaimed concertina players. Andrew’s playing style has been strongly influenced by local musicians, Joe Bane (Flute/Tin Whistle), fiddle players: PJ Hayes, Bill O’Malley and accordionist Mattie Ryan. Galway accordionist Joe Cooley has also influenced Andrew’s playing style.

Geraldine Cotter (Piano and Tin Whistle) from Ennis with family musical connections in Kilmihil in West Clare, completes the unification of these diverse playing styles. Geraldine’s mother Dympna was a highly acclaimed pianist and music teacher. Musicians such as Sonny Murray (Concertina), John Kelly (Concertina/Fiddle), Peadar O’Loughlin (Fiddle/Flute/Uilleann Pipes) and Dr. Charlie Lennon (Piano/Fiddle) have all had a profound musical influence on Geraldine’s playing style. From Ennis, County Clare, Geraldine Cotter is a tin whistle and piano player, teacher and researcher, currently lecturing in Mary Immaculate College, Limerick.

This specially commissioned concert is supported by Culture Ireland.

Stream tickets £10 from www.thelockinn.io/imdl, available for 7 days after release.