Busy times for Lahinch artist Michael

It’s 10 years since the Queen visited Ireland and Lahinch artist Michael Hanrahan was appointed as the official artist for the historic visit. His artwork was selected by the Queen and he was invited to Buckingham Palace to present the paintings.

He’s the only living Irish artist to feature in the Royal Collection. A decade later and Michael’s work is still receiving attention. The latest spike in interest in his work is down to the various TV series shot in Co. Clare recently.

These include the popular drama series Smother (second series being filmed at present), Katrina Costelloe’s two part documentary, The Burren: Heart of Stone, and the episode of Iarnród Enda about the West Clare Railway. The beautiful landscapes featured, including those in Clahane, Lahinch and Fanore, have created a new demand for Michael’s work at home and abroad.

Michael was the official artist for the Queen’s visit to Ireland (17-20 May 2011); the 10th anniversary has recently been marked. A painting from the Garden of Remembrance and two others were selected by the Queen and he was invited to Buckingham Palace to present the paintings.

In spring 2010 Hanrahan was appointed to the desirable position of Art Instructor aboard the Cunard Cruise Liners a post which has afforded him worldwide travel, experience and exposure, on the Queen Mary 2, the Queen Victoria and the Queen Elizabeth.

He was also the artist for the Irish Open in Lahinch, 2019.

Michael was born in Dublin and now lives in Lahinch, County Clare, Ireland. He creates a great sense of place in his work, capturing the atmosphere of the Irish countryside the dramatic skies and seascapes. He studied at the National College of Art and Design in Dublin, and the Burren College of Art in County Clare.

He worked under Kenneth Webb, Trevor Geoghegan, Fergal Flanagan, James Flack, and John Hoar.