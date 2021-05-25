Coveney meets US Secretary of State at Shannon

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney held separate meetings at Shannon Airport yesterday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

The pair discussed several issues including the weekend diversion of a Ryanair aircraft in Belarus and Ireland’s role on the UN Security Council.

Mr Coveney later tweeted that it was “great to meet” the Secretary of State, who was on his way to the Middle East when his flight made a technical stop at the Mid-West airport.

Minister Coveney said hey had “really constructive” discussions on EU/US relations, the Middle East peace process, the Iran nuclear deal and Belarus.

Great to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken – at @ShannonAirport this evening on his way to the Middle East. Really constructive discussion on EU/US relations, MEPP, Iran Nuclear Deal & #Belarus.

🇺🇸🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/i0D9wciwHe — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) May 24, 2021

Secretary Blinken said on Twitter: “Great conversation with Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defense Simon Coveney today. We discussed Ireland’s role in the UN Security Council, the outrageous diversion of a Ryanair flight in Belarus to arrest a journalist, and shared foreign policy priorities.”