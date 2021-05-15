Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 details confirmed

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, has announced details of Cruinniú na nÓg 2021, a day of free creative activity for children and young people under the age of 18.

Cruinniú na nÓg 2021 is a collaboration between the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, the Creative Ireland Programme, local authorities and RTÉ and is the only event of its kind in the world.

In light of the public health restrictions that are currently in force, the Creative Ireland Programme and its partners have developed a number of creative, cultural and engaging “calls to action” which children, young people and their families can create in their own homes and gardens on Saturday 12th June.

glór is delighted to partner with Creative Ireland in a global drumming programme, Beat Your Drum. Working with Miltown Malbay based percussionist, Brian Fleming, glór in partnership with the Creative Ireland Programme and the Department of Foreign Affairs will deliver an international drumming programme that will start in Ireland on the bodhrán and travel the globe utilising the indigenous drums of Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe.

Beat Your Drum brings together great rhythm makers from Ireland and around the world to lead short, fun, online workshops so you too can become a drummer. Each Monday there will be a new workshop to try, exploring a new type of drumming. You don’t even need your own drum and we’ll be showing you how to make brilliant rhythm from things you can find in your kitchen!

Pick a workshop (all less than 15 minutes long), film yourself playing with our tutor at the end and send us your video to be part of our epic drumming film which will be broadcast around the world on June 12th as part of Cruinniú na nÓg – the world’s only national day of creativity for children and young people.

Announcing Cruinniú na nÓg 2021, Minister Catherine Martin, said: “Over the past 3 years Cruinniú na nÓg has become a key date in Ireland’s cultural calendar. It provides opportunities for Ireland’s 1.2 million children and young people to be inquisitive, innovative and to fulfil an inner creative talent. The emphasis is always on participation and trying something new like knitting, drumming, stop-start animation, contemporary dance and so much more. All events are free and are accessible online.

This time last year we were forced to bring all our Cruinniú na nÓg events online, yet it proved to be our most successful Cruinniú to date with hundreds of thousands of young people from around the world joining us in our national day of youth creativity. This year we hope to replicate the same level of international excitement with new and exciting projects.”

Building on the success of 2020, hundreds of events have already been planned by Creative Ireland Culture and Creativity teams in local authorities around the country. These teams are key to the successful delivery of Cruinniú na nÓg as their events are planned to respond to the needs of local children and young people.

Further details and resources are now available from the Creative Ireland and glór’s website and RTÉ platforms.