Cuimhneamh’s online exploration of Clare Memories

An online exploration of Clare Memories Presented by Paula Carroll, as part of Bealtaine Festival will be held on Monday May 31st.

Bealtaine Festival each year celebrates the arts and creativity as we age. What better time to delve into the archive of Cuimhneamh an Chláir (www.clarememories.ie) and enjoy how the older citizens of Co. Clare inform and entertain us with their storytelling?

The scourge of TB in 1940s Doolin, the cheapness of workers’ lives on the Shannon Scheme, stories of pipe-smoking grannies, dead bodies in the yard, and houses that weren’t there… These are just some of the stories that have emerged through the work of new volunteer transcribers at Cuimhneamh an Chláir

In recent months Cuimhneamh an Chláir has welcomed new volunteers through the Clare Volunteer Centre. They have had the time-consuming but rewarding task of transcribing more of the stories of Clare’s older citizens that are held in its archive.

On the last day of Bealtaine, Cuimhneamh an Chláir is inviting all interested people to a zoom gathering to listen to these new voices and stories.

Join us online by Zoom on Monday 31 May 7.30pm

To register your interest, please e-mail us at info@clarememories.ie.

A zoom link will be sent to you closer to the date.

Cuimhneamh An Chláir is kindly supported by Clare County Library/ Clare County Council