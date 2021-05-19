Drugs seized, man arrested in Scariff search

Gardaí have arrested a man and seized approximately €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb following a search in East Clare last night.

At around 10pm detectives from Killaloe Garda Station, assisted by the Divisional Drugs Unit and Armed Support Unit, executed a search warrant at a house in Scariff.

During the course of the search Gardaí seized €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb, €400 in cash and a weighing scales.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Ennis Garda Station where he is currently detained under section 2 Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.