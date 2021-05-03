€445,000 in funding for Clare harbours

Eight projects at five allocations in West and North Clare have been awarded over €330,000 in funding as part of a €38.3m Capital Investment Package for the ongoing development of Ireland’s publicly owned harbour network.

The funding for the 79 Local Authority Harbours across 12 coastal Local Authorities has been announced by Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD.

The Clare projects are at Bournapeaka Pier (Ballyaughan); Seafield Pier, Quilty; Doolin Pier; Carrowmore Slipway, Doonbeg; Seafield Pier, Quilty; Doonmore Pier, Doonbeg and Carrigaholt (old) Pier.

Three separate works projects at Seafield Pier will receive funding including for the provision of a crane to assist fishermen with loading and unloading their boats. Carrigaholt will also benefit from two allocations for works on the old pier there.

The total cost of all the projects is €445,718 of which €334,289 has been ‘grant aid approved’.

In announcing the 2021 programme, the Minister said, “I am delighted to announce this €38.3 million capital investment package in our six Fishery Harbour Centres and 79 Local Authority owned piers and harbours around our coast which underlines the importance this Government places on the contribution of the wider Seafood sector to Ireland’s economy and to rural coastal communities in particular.”

The Local Authority programme which forms part of the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marines’ 2021 Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme, whereby the Department co-funds up to 75% of the total cost of approved projects with the Local Authority providing the balance.

In regard to the Local Authority scheme, the Minister stated, “It was important to me to place added importance on the Local Authority scheme this year and I am pleased to be to in a position to announce an enhanced €4.2 million programme in 2021 to assist Coastal Local Authorities in the repair and development of fishery and aquaculture linked marine infrastructures under their ownership. This year I have redirected savings due to Covid limitations on other projects to increase the monies available to the Local Authorities resulting in a 35% increase in 2020 allocations. Together with funding from Local Authorities, the total amount to be invested in local piers and harbours in 2021 under this scheme comes to €5.6 million.”

Minister McConologue went on to say, “The €4.2 million package I am making available this year provides funding for a diverse suite of 79 projects geographically spread across 12 Local Authorities which will improve the amenities provided to the wider Marine community in these coastal areas. It will provide a much needed economic boost to rural coastal communities particularly in these trying times and also make them more attractive to tourists in the longer term. During the pandemic, we have become more aware than ever of the importance of our outdoor spaces and local amenities. The continued upgrading and refurbishment of our local piers and harbours will support local fishers, tourism and will have numerous knock-on benefits for local economies. This again demonstrates our Government’s commitment to rural Ireland.”

*Funding column 1 shows total cost of project while the second column indicates the value of the funding granted by the Department.