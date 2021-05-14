Midwest Simon’s Dunnes Stores partnership

Midwest Simon Community in association with Dunnes Stores are requesting a ‘Wishlist’ of items to be donated in their stores for the homeless and those in food poverty in Limerick and Ennis.

The items on the Wishlist are Food Items to include; porridge pots, pot noodles, spaghetti hoops, boil in the bag rice or microwaveable rice, cereal/protein bars, small bottles of drinks; water juice, minerals. They are also requesting Household Items such as; toilet paper, washing powder and washing up liquid. And lastly, they are looking for Toiletriesto include; shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, dental floss, deodorant, baby wipes and feminine hygiene wipes.

CEO of Mid West Simon Community, Ms. Jackie Bonfield said “We are delighted and very grateful to Dunnes Stores for arranging these trolleys for our clients that are in need. Dunnes Stores have been an excellent supporter of ours and donate on a regular basis.”

So, when you are doing your shopping in Dunnes, please keep Mid West Simon Community and those in need of food in mind and you can simply add on some of the items on our wishlist to your shopping and pop them in the trolley when you are leaving. The Trolleys are generally situated at the end of the tills and have both Dunnes Stores and Midwest Simon Community branding on it.

Midwest Simon Community will collect the items and distribute them to those in need. Every donation helps and will make life easier for individuals and families in Limerick and Clare this Easter and Midwest Simon Community really appreciate each and every donation.