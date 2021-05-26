Motorcyclist injured in Ballharbour collision

A motorcyclist is recovering in hospital after he was involved in collision in North Clare this morning.

The man was travelling as part of a group of three motorcyclists when he apparently lost control and crashed at Bellharbour shortly after 11.00am.

The man’s motorcycle skidded along the road before colliding with a road sign. No other vehicle was involved.

Two units of Ennistymon Fire Service responded to the incident along an ambulance and Gardaí.

The man was assessed at the scene by National Ambulance Service paramedics before being removed to hospital for treatment. The man’s injuries are not believed to be serious.