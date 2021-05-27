One injured in Ennis café incident

One person has been hospitalised after sustaining burns in an incident at a business premises in Ennis this morning.

It’s understood that the café worker sustained serious burns to at least one arm after a gas related incident. A second person is understood to have been slightly hurt.

The alarm was raised shortly after 11.00am when emergency services were alerted to a fire at the café and deli on Francis Street in the town.

On arrival, fire crews found that there was no fire but that one person had been injured from a flash of flame believed to have originated from a gas leak.

Two units of Ennis Fire Service; National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí responded to the incident. A rapid response advanced paramedic unit was also requested to attend.

The man was transported to hospital for treatment.