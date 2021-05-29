Two escape injury in West Clare collision

Two motorists escaped injury in a road traffic collision in West Clare this afternoon.

The crash occurred at around 2.00pm at Bawnore on the main Kilrush to Kilkee N67 road.

It’s understood the drivers, both females, escaped injury. One of the woman is understood to have been in her 90s while the other driver was a younger woman.

Units of the fire brigade from Kilkee and Kilrush were sent to the scene while the nearest available ambulance was dispatched from Galway. As the ambulance was expected to take around 90 minutes to reach the scene, the Emergency Aeromedical Service dispatched an air ambulance to the scene.

The Cork-based Irish Community Rapid Response charity air ambulance, Helimed-92, was requested to attend the incident. Both drivers were assessed at the scene by paramedics but did not require to be transported to hospital.

The helicopter was stood down and returned to its base in Rathcoole in Cork.