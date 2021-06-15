Aviation sector recovery plan needed urgently

Following the announcement by Stobart Air that it has gone into liquidation Clare Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley has called for an action plan to be implemented urgently to assist the recovery of the aviation sector.

Senator Dooley commented, “Last week we learned of the liquidation of Stobart Air with over 420 job losses and the potential loss for air connectivity both on the island and between here and the UK.

“Media reports over the weekend suggest that there’s a strategic review underway at Lufthansa Technik at Shannon and its related companies – about 500 people are employed there and there is real concern as to what this review will hold for them.”

Senator Dooley noted how this news follows on from the recent announcement by Aer Lingus to close the crew base at Shannon with no timeline of the return of services from Shannon.

The Clare Senator added, “ This really is a sobering reminder that notwithstanding the rollout of the vaccine and with the end of the pandemic being in sight there are many businesses particularly in the aviation and hospitality sector that will not come out of lockdown the way they went in. It looks like there will be many years for recovery in that particular sector.

“We need urgent action from the Government that gives certainty and security to the aviation sector. An action plan from the Government to assist the recovery of the aviation sector is needed immediately.”