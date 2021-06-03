BD Research donates €15,000 to local charities

BD Research Centre Ireland has donated a total of €15,000 to three charities, with €5,000 each going to Adapt Domestic Abuse Services, Pieta House and the Mid West Simon Community.

BD RCI is the research and innovation arm of BD – a leading global medical technology company focused on advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. BD employs 70,000 people worldwide, with over 300 of those at the research centre situated close to UL in Limerick.

CEO of Mid West Simon Community, Ms. Jackie Bonfield said “We are delighted and extremely grateful to BD RCI, Limerick for their very generous donation of €5,000.00 and we feel privileged to have been selected as one of their chosen charities. Giving is not just about making a donation, it is about making a difference to those who are experiencing homelessness in the Mid West.”

Gillian Baker of Adapt Domestic Abuse Services said it is delighted to be one of the beneficiary charities for BD RCI. “The last year has been difficult for the charity, the pandemic has impacted our ability to generate vital income through our fundraising activities but we have continued to deliver services even with reduced capacity due to the restrictions. We are extremely grateful to BD RCI for their kind and generous donation, it has enabled us to continue our work and it is with local support that together, we can make a real difference to the lives of women and children affected by domestic abuse.”

Welcoming the donation, Johnny Togher of Pieta said: “We are so grateful to BD RCI for their support and their donation of €5,000 to Pieta. More than 80% of Pieta’s funding comes from public donations meaning we rely on the generosity of companies like BD RCI and the Irish public to ensure we can provide life-saving service to people experiencing suicidal ideation, engaging in self-harm or those who have been bereaved by suicide. Our free, 24 hour service would not be possible without the continued support from corporate and community donations.”

Ciara Leahy, HR Manager at BD RCI said the donation to each charity was made as a result of discussion about how to put the staff social budget to good use and a recognition across BD RCI that the pandemic had resulted in a drop in donations and a growth in demand for support in areas of domestic violence, mental health and homelessness.

Ciara added, “We have a great sense of community here at BD RCI and awareness of our own staff health as well as the issues faced in our community and across the wider area. We felt that we could make a difference to people by making this donation to charities that are facing more challenging conditions than ever and are delighted to support Adapt, Pieta and the Simon Community in the essential services that they provide.”