Cannabis plants seized in Kilrush searches

Gardaí have seized €51,000 of suspected cannabis plants as part of two separate investigations in Kilrush, Co Clare Tuesday.

As part of an ongoing operation targeting the cultivation of drugs in West Clare, uniform Gardaí from Kilrush executed a search warrant at a house in the Kilrush area at around 8pm.

During the course of the search Gardaí discovered approximately 60 suspected cannabis plants worth an estimated €48,000.

In another unrelated search in Kilrush on the same evening, Gardaí seized €3,000 of suspected cannabis plants.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

No arrests have been made in either investigation but Gardaí are following definite lines of enquiry.