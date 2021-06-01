Challenges facing nursing homes need to be addressed   

Following a survey from BDO and Nursing Homes Ireland on the Fair Deal Scheme, Senator Timmy Dooley has outlined that the challenges faced by nursing homes in Clare need to be addressed immediately.

The survey found that support for patients in Clare is the lowest in the country at €930.20 per week. This is €281.60 less per week per bed than Dublin, where the highest rate is paid.

Based on those March figures, across a full year this would amount to a differential per bed of €14,643.20 per annum. For a 65 bed nursing home – the average size of homes in Ireland – the difference could potentially be up to €951,808 per annum in financial support for patients across the home – a figure that the BDO report states would guarantee investment in the sector in the county.

Senator Dooley commented, “The findings from the BDO/Nursing Homes Ireland Survey are quite stark. The survey shows that Clare has the worst Fair Deal rate in the country. The fact that in a nursing home in Clare someone’s mother or father, grandmother or grandfather, with significant care needs could be getting less support than if they were in a nursing home in Dublin needs to be addressed immediately.

“Location should not be a factor in the level of care someone receives, we need equality of care across the country.”