Clare’s Youthreach learners are moving on 

50 Final Year Learners from Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s Youthreach provision in County Clare last week took the latest step on their career progression at the annual ‘Moving On’ seminar, held online this year due to current restrictions.

The Learners are attendees of the county’s Further Education and Training Campuses at Ennis, Tuamgraney and Kilrush as well as those participating at Clare Youth Service.

This annual event provides guidance and support to those embarking on progression pathways into Further Education and Training or employment.

Paul Patton, Director of Further Education and Training, Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, referenced the high numbers of Learners that are now moving on to employment and further training.

He noted that the ‘Future FET: Transforming Learning – National Further Education and Training (FET) Strategy 2020-2024’ provides Learners with real quality choice in moving forward in their career pathways.

A packed schedule of pre-recorded presentations and workshops followed from past Learners, employers, staff and external speakers.

The inspirational words delivered by Past Learner, Katie Mc Dermott, received hugely positive feedback from current Learners. Her honest and inspiring reflection on her own ‘Moving On’ journey offered a great example of reaching for one’s potential.

She described the staff as “brilliant” throughout her time in Youthreach in Ennis Campus, especially for giving her relevant experiences and skills to enable her to progress and successfully engage in her chosen career path to Hotel Management.

Other Learners at the event gave very positive feedback, with most saying they felt that information-sharing on courses, apprenticeships and traineeships, as well as practical tips for ‘Moving On’ and wellbeing presentations were of high quality and supportive to them for their future.

All presenters and workshop facilitators emphasised the high level of support and choice that exists within Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s FET Division.

National Youthreach and VTOS co-ordinator, Gerard Griffin, spoke highly of the national Youthreach programme in providing high quality teaching and learning, as well as the necessary life skills and wellness support.

Martin Cournane, Assistant Manager, Training Services with Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board, invited all participants to celebrate their achievements and the milestones reached and reminded Learners of the continuum of support that exists from centre staff even when they have progressed on.

Edel McDonough, Manager of the Community Training Centre at Clare Youth Service, stressed the variety of exciting career routes on offer and invited enquires from any young person or parent.

Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board’s Youth Education and Training provision is co-funded by the Government of Ireland, the European Social Fund and the Youth Employment Initiative as part of the ESF Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning 2014 – 2020.