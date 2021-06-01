Covid-19 Updates – May 2021

Due to the current disruption of the HSE IT systems daily Covid-19 figures are not available. Backdated figures will be published when possible.

Monday, May 31st – 6.00pm – 378 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Sunday 30th May, they had been notified of 378 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.

Sunday, May 30th – 7.00pm – 374 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Saturday 29th May, they had been notified of 374 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Saturday, May 29th – 4.00pm – 464 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Friday 28th May, they had been notified of 464 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Friday, May 28th – 6.35pm – 467 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Thursday 27th May, they had been notified of 467 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Thursday, May 27th – 5.35pm – 436 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Wednesday 26th May, they had been notified of 436 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Wednesday, May 26th – 5.45pm – 448 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Tuesday 25th May, they had been notified of 448 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Tuesday, May 25th – 5.15pm – 365 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Monday 24th May, they had been notified of 365 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Monday, May 24th – 5.15pm – 345 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Sunday 23rd May, they had been notified of 345 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Sunday, May 23rd – 4.00pm – 438 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Saturday 22nd May, they had been notified of 438 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Saturday, May 22nd – 4.00pm – 381 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Friday 21st May, they had been notified of 381 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Friday, May 21st – 4.00pm – 524 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Thursday 20th May, they had been notified of 524 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Thursday, May 20th – 6.00pm – 469 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Wednesday 19th May, they had been notified of 469 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Wednesday, May 19th – 6.00pm – 503 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Tuesday 18th May, they had been notified of 503 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Tuesday, May 18th – 6.00pm – 358 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Monday 17th May, they had been notified of 358 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Monday, May 17th – 5.00pm – No case figures available today.

The HSE has said: “Due to the current disruption of the HSE IT systems daily Covid-19 figures are not available. Backdated figures will be published when possible.”

Sunday, May 16th – 3.00pm – 360 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed off 360 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

**All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.

Saturday, May 15th – 3.00pm – 355 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed off 355 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Friday, May 14th – 3.05pm – 4 further deaths – 447 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 4 further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 4,941 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (1 death has been denotified)

An additional 447 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 254,870. (5 case has been denotified)

*Case numbers for Clare for today (Friday) are awaited…

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,906. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office have confirmed that there have been 108 Covid-related deaths in Clare.

National Vaccination Update

1,922,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,408,105 people have received their first dose

514,808 people have received their second dose

Thursday, May 13th – 5.40pm – No further deaths – 456 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that NO further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 4,937 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (1 death has been denotified)

An additional 456 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 254,450. (19 case has been denotified)

*Less than 5 new cases reported in Clare.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,906. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

National Vaccination Update

1,922,913 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,408,105 people have received their first dose

514,808 people have received their second dose

Wednesday, May 12th – 6.00pm – 8 further deaths – 448 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 8 further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. (Not all the deaths occurred in May)

There have been 4,937 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (1 death has been denotified)

An additional 448 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 254,013. (2 case has been denotified)

*Less than 5 new cases reported in Clare.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,905. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

National Vaccination Update

1,882,635 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,376,583 people have received their first dose

506,052 people have received their second dose

Tuesday, May 11th – 6.20pm – 9 further deaths – 379 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 9 further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 4,929 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (1 death has been denotified)

An additional 379 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 253,567. (1 case has been denotified)

*Less than 5 new cases reported in Clare.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,900. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

National Vaccination Update

1,848,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,347,561 people have received their first dose

501,186 people have received their second dose

Monday, May 10th – 5.40pm – No further deaths – 381 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that NO further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 4,921 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 381 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 253,189. (1 case denotified)

*Less than 5 new cases reported in Clare.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,900. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

National Vaccination Update

1,827,610 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,327,821 people have received their first dose

499,789 people have received their second dose

Sunday, May 9th – 5.20pm – 2 further deaths – 514 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 2 further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 4,921 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 514 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 252,809. (8 cases denotified)

*No county figures for Clare provided today.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,890. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

National Vaccination Update

1,799,190 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,305,178 people have received their first dose

494,012 people have received their second dose

Saturday, May 8th – 5.00pm – 1 further death – 408 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have been 4,919 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 408 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 252,303. (9 cases denotified)

*No county figures for Clare provided today.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,887. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

National Vaccination Update

1,746,912 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,267,167 people have received their first dose

479,745 people have received their second dose

Friday, May 7th – 2.45pm – 4 further deaths – 434 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 4 further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 4,918 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (7 cases have been denotified)

An additional 434 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 251,904. (4 cases have been denotified)

*Less than 5′ new cases reported in Clare today.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,877. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

National Vaccination Update

1,700,538 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,233,067 people have received their first dose

467,471 people have received their second dose

Thursday, May 6th – 5.55pm – 8 further deaths – 393 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 8 further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland. (Not all the deaths occurred this month).

There have been 4,916 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths. (2 deaths have been denotified)

An additional 393 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 251,474. (6 cases have been denotified)

*5 new cases reported in Clare today.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,877. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

National Vaccination Update

1,655,866 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,201,373 people have received their first dose

454,493 people have received their second dose

Wednesday, May 5th – 5.45pm – 7 further deaths – 418 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 7 further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 4,915 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 418 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 251,087. (1 case has been denotified)

*5 new cases reported in Clare today.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,875. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

National Vaccination Update

1,621,870 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,174,292 people have received their first dose

447,578 people have received their second dose

Tuesday, May 4th – 5.55pm – 2 further deaths – 383 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 2 further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 4,908 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 383 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 250,672. (1 case has been denotified)

*Fewer than 5 new cases reported in Clare today.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,870. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

National Vaccination Update

1,604,644 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,159,083 people have received their first dose

445,561 people have received their second dose

Monday, May 3rd – 4.50 – NO further deaths – 453 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that NO further persons diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 4,906 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 453 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 250,290. (1 case has been denotified)

*No county case figures released today.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,870. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

National Vaccination Update

1,591,888 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,146,562 people have received their first dose

445,326 people have received their second dose

Sunday, May 2nd – 4.20 – 1 further death – 402 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 1 further person diagnosed with Covid-19 has died in Ireland.

There have been 4,906 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 402 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 249,838. (1 case has been denotified

*No county case figures released today.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,861. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

National Vaccination Update

1,572,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,130,958 people have received their first dose

441,821 people have received their second dose

Saturday, May 1st – 4.30pm – 3 further deaths – 569 new cases reported nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed that 3 further people diagnosed with Covid-19 have died in Ireland.

There have been 4,906 deaths associated with the virus to date. *The figure includes “probable and possible” deaths.

An additional 569 new cases have been identified nationally bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Ireland since the outbreak began to 249,437. (2 cases have been denotified)

*No countycase figures released today.

The total number of cases reported in the county since the beginning of the crisis stands at 4,861. (The figure does not include cases confirmed today).

National Vaccination Update

1,527,844 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland to date.

1,097,742 people have received their first dose

430,102 people have received their second dose

**All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.