Ennistymon’s Éamonn to feature on TV programme

Tonight – Monday June 14th 2021

RTÉ One

7.30pm

Popular Cork chef Rory is back for a sixth series of ‘How To Cook Well with Rory O’Connell’, which aims to increase the home cook’s skills, confidence and repertoire of recipes.

As always, familiar ingredients are given an imaginative twist by the chef that other chefs like to watch, as Rory describes each recipe with wit, warmth and wisdom.

The format of Rory’s brand new eight-part series has also been given an imaginative twist, as he takes the opportunity to highlight the skills of Irish craftspeople whose talents help make food look as delicious and special as it tastes.

Rory says, “Having gone to the effort of creating good food, I feel it’s worth taking the trouble to serve it with equal care. There is an exciting new generation of craftsmen and women in Ireland creating beautiful objects for the table – ceramic plates, linen napkins, brass candlestick holders, handwoven baskets, pottery, carved wooden spoons, handmade chef’s knives and beeswax candles.

“Candlelight really does make everyone look good, and the light given from a beeswax candle has a glow that’s unique. Each of these objects just adds something extra to the dining experience, making the meal more than just the food on the plate.”

“I’m delighted to be able to showcase the work of eight of my favourite craftspeople,” he says.

Programme 8 (final): Rory’s starters are Spelt, Pearl Barley and Lentil Broth, and also a Winter Salad of Organic Greens.

A hearty Grilled T-Bone Steak, with Salsa Verde and Horseradish Cream, is followed by Arborio Rice and Coconut pudding with Sour Cherry and Orange Compote. Rory also makes Bernaise Sauce and Crispy Fried Shallots in this final programme of his new series.

Éamonn O’Sullivan of Hewn in Ennistymon, Co Clare, features this week, and works with greenwoods, using traditional techniques and tools to create some of the most tactile kitchen utensils on the market.

Hewn makes vibrant and characterful wooden utensils and kitchenware, and the Galway-based Michelin star restaurant Aniar serves up some of its dishes with Éamonn’s signature spoons. Éamonn describes his work as a reaction to mass production and the lack of character of everything you see in a shop.

How to Cook Well with Rory O’Connell is produced and directed by David Hare of InProductionTV and sponsored by Kerrygold New Unsalted Irish Butter.