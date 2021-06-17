Feedback sought on Ennistymon Enhancement Strategy

Ennistymon Town Team and Helena McElmeel Architects are preparing an Enhancement Strategy for Ennistymon´s Town Centre in partnership with Clare County Council and Clare Local Development Agency.

The project team would like to get feedback from as many people as possible, your contribution will help inform the study identifying opportunities and challenges in the area.

To take part in the consultation process please complete the online survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ENNISTYMON

Members of the project team will also be available for quick chats on the morning of Saturday, the 19th June at the Square, from 10.30 to 13.00.

If anyone would like to drop by, please ensure to keep to social distancing and adhere to public health guidelines.