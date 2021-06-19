Flight diverts to Shannon with ill passenger

A transatlantic jet was forced to divert to Shannon Airport this morning after a passenger was reported to have fallen ill.

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight KL-758 was travelling from Panama City, Panama to Amsterdam in The Netherlands when the aircraft was diverted to Shannon Airport. It’s understood there were 197 passengers and crew on board.

The crew of the Boeing 777-200(ER) jet declared a medical emergency while they were about an hour west of Shannon. The crew requested clearance to divert to the Mid-West airport and asked that emergency medical services be alerted and standing by for their arrival.

The flight was cleared by air traffic controllers for ‘priority’ landing at Shannon where the aircraft landed safely at 9.56am. The aircraft was met on arrival by airport authorities and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

The ill passenger, believed to be a man in his 40s, was assessed and treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.

The flight continued its journey to Amsterdam shortly before 11.00am.