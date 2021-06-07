Fundraising underway for Kilnaboy projects

Kilnaboy Community Development Association are undertaking a major fundraising drive to improve and repair the School, Hall and Church car park.

The renovated car park will allow for a safe drop off/pick up for school children as well as adequate and well-lit car spaces for everyone visiting the School & Hall facilities as well as the Church.

The improvements and repairs planned also include re-surfacing and re-location of appropriate street lighting as well as line marking to ensure the safety of everyone in the Community and visitors to our facilities.

Kilnaboy Community Development Association were recently awarded €23,000 by Clare County Council of the estimated €35,000 needed to complete the improvements and repairs to the car park, and we are looking for support to raise the final €12,000 to improve our facilities and meet the needs of our current school children, our Community and the generations to come.

A spokesperson said: “Because of the current situation we find ourselves in with regards to Covid-19, our ability to fundraise has been curtailed so we are asking people to contribute on our Go Fund me page.

This project, when completed, will be of great benefit to numerous organisations and the general public throughout our Community and indeed beyond.”