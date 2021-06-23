Hotel evacuated after kitchen fire

A hotel in Bunratty was evacuated this afternoon following a fire in the kitchen area.

The incident occurred at around 2.30pn at the Bunratty Castle Hotel.

A fire in the kitchen resulted in smoke entering the hotel’s ventilation system so, as a precaution, the hotel was evacuated while the emergency services were alerted.

Three units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon Town responded to the incident and quickly dealt with the fire. No one was injured in the incident.

In a post on their Facebook page, hotel management said: “Hi Everyone. Due to emergancy [sic] circumstances please contact us. Please bare with us as we are dealing with an emergency situation at the moment. We thank you for your patience and understanding. Management & Staff of Bunratty Castle Hotel.”