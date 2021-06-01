LIT Celebrates Pride Month

Limerick Institute of Technology is marking the beginning of Pride Month this June with a series of webinars and online events celebrating the LGBT+ community.

Yesterday, the Pride Flag was raised on all five LIT campuses (Moylish, LSAD, Clonmel, Thurles and Ennis) by President of LIT Professor Vincent Cunnane and LIT Student Union President Dylan Ryan.

Speaking at the flag raising ceremony at the Moylish Campus Professor Cunnane said, “Here at LIT we are committed to ensuring a culture of inclusivity, where diversity is celebrated and equality promoted. LIT strives to build an environment with mutual respect and dignity, free from harassment and bullying, for all our community.

“As we move to becoming a technological university with our colleagues in AIT, we aim to ensure that diversity and inclusion are very much lived values within TUS: Midlands Midwest.”

LIT Vice President ​for Academic Affairs & Registrar / Equality & Diversity Marian Duggan added, “We are committed to an inclusive environment in LIT and are delighted to recognise Pride this year. It is an important occasion allowing allies and community members to reflect on how to continue to support the LGBT+ community in LIT. Events such as the webinars we are hosting this week are important to help us consider what we can do to ensure that our college environment is safer and more respectful for all.”

LIT Equality Diversity and Inclusivity Manager Dr Carol Wrenn has been working with Shout Out and four other Higher Education Institutes including Mary Immaculate College, IT Carlow, Waterford IT and St Patrick’s College Carlow and to pilot a training programme for staff which will lead to the development and launch of a permanent resource for all staff.

“The Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Champions here in LIT have played an important role in participating in and providing feedback to this pilot initiative. We have also been working closely with our colleagues in AIT to develop a Gender Expression and Identity Policy as we move to becoming a technological university,” she said.

As part of Pride Month in LIT staff and students have been invited to take part in seminars and talks including an event to discuss How to Be an Ally to the LGTB+ community Tuesday) hosted by LIT Alumni and International Rugby Referee Joy Neville and the LGBT+ Student Society.

On June 3, Dr Vanessa Lacey from TENI and Patrick McElligott from GOSH will share information on the support services available nationally and internationally to the LGBT+ community.