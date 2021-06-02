New appointments at Clare FM

A new era for Clare FM’s Morning Focus programme will begin next Tuesday when Alan Morrissey takes over as presenter.

The 40-year-old, who lives in Clonlara, takes over the reins from Gavin Grace, who had fronted the stations flagship current affairs show since 2015.

Alan has an extensive background in broadcasting, having worked for a variety of radio stations around the Mid-West.

Alan said: “I am delighted to have been given the responsibility of presenting such a prestigious show and to be allowed the opportunity to connect and engage with our listeners each weekday.

Morning Focus is many people’s go-to source for all of the news and issues that matter to Clare, and that will remain the case under my stewardship. I want to maintain what is attractive about the show, while over time hopefully adding my own style and some newer elements in terms of content.”

Separately, Fiona Cahill has been appointed as the station’s Head of News. The Ennis native joined Clare FM’s team in 2015 and was subsequently appointed Deputy Head of News.

Fiona has extensive experience in Broadcast Journalism, following a B.A in Media and Communications and a Masters Degree in Irish Media Studies.

Programme Director Padraic Flaherty said: “One of our roles in Clare FM is to deliver the latest news and views that affect and reflect the pulse of the County. We are delighted to welcome Alan to our team, his knowledge of Clare and his journalistic ability will be integral to the success of Morning Focus.

We are also thrilled to announce Fiona Cahill as our new Head of News. Over the past few years Fiona has played a pivotal role in the success of our News coverage. These appointments will ensure Clare FM remains at the heart of stories in the Banner County”.

Over lockdown Clare FM – winner of the Silver Award for Local Station of the Year at the most recent IMRO Radio Awards – saw an increase in its listenership maintaining its position as the number one choice in Clare with more than 60,000 adults tuning in weekly.