New booking management system for Cliffs of Moher

A fully integrated ticketing, booking and capacity management system is being introduced at the Cliffs of Moher to further enhance the overall visitor experience for the 1.6 million annual visitors to Ireland’s most popular natural attraction.

Clare County Council has engaged Vivaticket to roll out the Visitor Attraction Management System (VAMS) which will enable individuals and group tours to secure their visit and experience at an available time via a booking portal allowing for improved visitor flow and a better visitor spread. The new technology also offers a range of other features aimed at delivering economic and social benefits for the wider Clare tourism sector.

Established in 1999, Vivaticket is a leading global provider of integrated ticketing software solutions to the leisure and entertainment, sport, culture and tradeshow industries. The company has over 3000 clients worldwide, including FC Barcelona, Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, the Louvre Museum in Paris, and Ferrari World Abu Dhabi.

“We are pleased to appoint Vivaticket in helping us deliver our promise of ensuring the first interaction the public has with the Cliffs of Moher is a warm welcome rather than a focus on a monetary transaction,” explained Leonard Cleary, Director of Service, Rural Development and Tourism, Clare County Council.

Bobby Kerr, Chairperson of the Board of the Cliffs of Moher Centre Ltd. added, “It’s important we invest in digitalisation so that the visitor can get the most out of their visit. Embracing new technology also supports us in our mission to deliver a world class visitor experience that manages demand and delivers back to the wider tourism sector in County Clare.”

“The VAMS encompasses the customer journey before, during and after arrival,” stated Geraldine Enright, Director of the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience. “Our aim to is have one fully integrated system that captures and reports on all visitor engagement with the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience via the online ticketing platform, and onsite to make it easier to manage demand and capacity, deploying user-friendly, engaging, informative content to users.”

“This critical investment is commitment to continued development of the services provided and will allow for a range of new products to be brought to the market including bespoke nature experiences with knowledgeable guides, authentic multi-attraction experiences, accommodation bundling, local inspired outdoor dining offerings, Co. Clare produced gifts all tailored to the emerging post pandemic market,” concluded Ms. Enright.

The VAMS is scheduled to go live this summer and coincides with the development of a sustainable long-term masterplan for the Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience. Clare County Council is working, with a multi-disciplinary consultancy team led by Haley Sharpe Design, to prepare the Cliffs of Moher Strategy 2040.

The Cliffs of Moher Visitor Experience is a signature discovery point on Fáilte Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, a main Geosite of the Burren & Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Geopark, a Special Protected Area for Birds and Wildlife and is a wholly owned tourism asset of Clare County Council. Visit www.cliffsofmoher.ie for more details.