New RIB adventures and safaris launched

A new service has been launched in Kilrush, Co. Clare offering an exciting range of tours departing from the Marina, onboard their twelve passenger RIB.

Tours include a 2.5 hour Eco Sea Safari Tour along the Clare and Kerry coastlines and explores Bromore and Ballybunion Cliffs with their caves and sea stacks. There is also a one hour action packed River RIB Adventure around the local islands of Scattery and Hog and a Family RIB adventure, perfect for a full filled day out!

The Shannon Estuary is an area of outstanding natural beauty, with its islands and cliff coasts, wildlife, and dolphins. These tours offer a unique opportunity to explore the great outdoors, soak up the sights and get up close and personal with this beautiful stretch of the Shannon River.

The Family RIB Adventures are suitable for children over 8 years of age with the River RIB Run and eco safari, suitable for children over 10 years. In line with social distancing guidelines, bookings are currently limited to pods of 4 and 6, however, the service hopes to extend this to bookings for two people from the start of July.

This new service has been launched by Irene Hamilton, who also operates Scattery Island Tours.

Commenting on the launch Ms. Hamilton said: “Kilrush offers a fantastic range of water based activities and is becoming increasingly popular as a visitor destination town. We’re delighted to introduce this exciting new RIB service and to extend the services on offer here at the Marina. We’re fortunate to be located on this beautiful stretch of the Shannon Estuary, with access to both the Clare and Kerry Coastlines with it abundance of wildlife and sights . Our new 12 passenger RIB offers the opportunity to get out and enjoy the outdoors on water from the comfort of our 12 passenger RIB’.

West Coast RIB Adventure tours depart from Kilrush Marina and tours operate on a daily during the summer months. For further information or to book a tour online or Phone 085 2505512.