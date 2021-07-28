Fiddle + Bow and Clare-based Whiskey Bonder J.J. Corry will present ‘An Evening in Conversation with Doireann Healy’ tomorrow (Thursday) evening.

The Whiskey brand has taken up residence in Fiddle + Bow Hotel’s outdoor space, ‘The Meadow’, with their pop up Highball Tent, offering cocktails classes and refreshments Wednesday through Sunday weekly to the end of September 2021.

Hosted by Louise McGuane, founder and CEO of J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey, the event will feature a candid discussion with the founder and chief designer of Irish Fashion brand, Begley & Bowie. Throughout the evening they will have an open conversation on women in business, whiskey, design and all things local.

The event will take place at 6.00pm on Thursday (July 29th) and tickets are available to purchase via Eventbrite, priced at €12.50 (which includes one complimentary J.J. Corry cocktail).

Spaces are limited so early booking is advised.

Fiddle + Bow Collection

A contemporary collection of hotel rooms, cottages & lodges with dining experiences of local providence, atmosphere & colour. Adjoining The Cliffs of Moher, Burren region & gateway to The Aran Islands. The property consists of a thirteen room hotel, The Meadow and Russell’s Bar, Restaurant, Fish Shop and Bottle Shop in the centre of Doolin.

The Meadow boasts an outdoor coffee container and a whiskey cocktail ‘Highball Tent’, in collaboration with local whiskey bonder JJ Corry, hosting masterclasses throughout the Summer. From locally roasted coffee to cocktail classes along with live entertainment throughout, the Meadow caters for both day and night.

Gerry Quinn, founder of Fiddle + Bow, explains; “We thought this would be a fun collaboration. We’re delighted to have JJ Corry’s aboard. I think the Highball tent exemplifies our approach of mixing unique high quality local products into something a bit special”.

J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey

Founded in 2015 by Louise McGuane, J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey is Ireland’s first modern Whiskey Bonder and maker of award winning J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey. It is Ireland’s only all-female founded and led whiskey company.

The company sources new make spirit from Irish distilleries and matures it in a purpose built bonded rackhouse on the McGuane Family farm in Cooraclare, Co. Clare, right along the Wild Atlantic Way. J.J Corry has won multiple awards for quality and taste including gold medals in the Irish Whiskey Awards, San Francisco Spirits Competition and World Whiskies Awards.

As you know this summer we have taken up residence at Fiddle + Bow Hotel’s outdoor space, The Meadow 🌿 Headlining our first event to celebrate our partnership is @begleyandbowie

Begley & Bowie

Begley & Bowie, founded by Doireann Healy, is a Fine Art and Fashion Brand based in Kerry. Launched in 2019. The Design Studio was set up to celebrate the best of Ireland and its culture from artists, to places and playwrights. With colour, and creativity at its core, Begley & Bowie’s designs are vibrant and original.

Doireann’s illustrations are hand drawn prior to printing while quality and sustainability are at the core of every aspect of her designs. All of Begley & Bowie’s pieces are sustainable and Fairwear (an independent, non-profit organisation certification that works to improve conditions for workers in garment factories) with compostable packaging.

The fine art papers she uses are from Munken, one of the most environmentally friendly paper mills in the world. As a screen printer, Doireann predominantly works with bright fluorescent/neon colours and is currently working on a new collection of fine art prints. A pop up shop has recently opened in Kenmare for the Summer of 2021.