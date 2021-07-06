Choose your Adventure – 3 Counties – 12 Challenges

Lough Derg Lakelands, in association with Fáilte Ireland, and the local authorities of Clare, are delighted to launch Adventure Lough Derg.

This is a new visitor experience for the Lough Derg region which will run throughout the Summer and Autumn of 2021.

Discover a 3000-year-old Dolmen in Co. Clare, hike to the top of Millennium Cross in Co. Tipperary, or explore Portumna Forest Park in Co. Galway, there is something for everyone to enjoy along Lough Derg’s stunning shoreline. The adventures are free, fun and safe for families to enjoy together!

Each week, a competition with one of the 12 adventures will go live, and visitors to the region can complete the adventure via the app. You will then be in with a chance to be nominated the ‘Adventurer of the Week’. A fantastic weekly prize of local artisan craft and design is up for grabs.

Speaking at the launch, Joe MacGrath, Chairman of Destination Lough Derg, said, ”We are thrilled to launch this initiative. Adventure Lough Derg is an ideal opportunity to encourage people to use Lough Derg as a fitness and recreational resource whilst also providing a vast array of opportunities for exploration and enjoyment for visitors and locals alike. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Lough Derg this summer and Autumn.”

Paddy Mathews, head of Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, said, ‘’The Lough Derg region covering counties Tipperary, Galway and Clare is an ideal staycation destination with so much to offer along the shoreline and throughout the many picturesque villages and towns. We are delighted to support this initiative which will bolster the already stellar offerings provided by all our tourism partners in the region.”

Michelle Kavanagh, Marketing Manager of the Abbey Court, Nenagh, is delighted to welcome back guests to the region, ”The Adventure Lough Derg app gives our guests a new way of experiencing everything the lake and its surrounds has to offer. It is fantastic to see so many of the region’s tracks, trails, and lakeside activities brought together and with the app’s mapping technology, made so easily accessible. The interactive and competitive nature of the initiative provides a real fun element that will suit all our visitors.’’

Take Part!

The Adventure Lough Derg app, which can be downloaded from the App Store and Google Play, guides the user safely along the various adventures set out on the app using mapping technology and interactive features. Each week a different adventure is launched which users must complete to be in with a chance of winning a prize. The app will record automatically that they completed the challenge and record their time. Users can upload photos and videos to the app for that adventure and share them easily on social media using the app.

There will also be twenty-six other running, walking and cycling routes from across the region uploaded to the app so users who take part in the weekly adventure can explore other routes in the region.

For a complete list of adventures and further information, please visit Discover Lough Derg.

The Adventure Lough Derg app is available to download from the App Store and Google Play.