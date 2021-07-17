Councils consult public on Killaloe-Ballina draft plan

Clare County Council and Tipperary County Council have announced that a public consultation webinar on the Draft Killaloe-Ballina Town Enhancement and Mobility Plan will be held on this Wednesday, 21st July, from 7:00pm to 9:00pm.

The webinar is open to everyone and will give an overview of the Draft Plan.

The Draft Plan has been jointly prepared by the two local authorities. It outlines a coordinated approach to public realm enhancements within Killaloe (town in County Clare) and Ballina (town in County Tipperary), providing a clear vision for Killaloe and Ballina as linked settlements in the context of the changing transport and mobility profile of the towns, as a result of the future Killaloe Bypass and Shannon bridge crossing.

The Draft Plan is accompanied by a Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) Environmental Report that details the likely significant environmental effects of implementing the Plan, if unmitigated. The Draft Plan is also accompanied by a Natura Impact Report, which considers potential significant effects on the integrity of European sites. These reports and the consultation on the Draft Plan are prepared in accordance with the European Communities (Environmental Assessment of Certain Plans and Programmes) Regulations 2004 (as amended) and European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2021 (as amended).

Clare County Council and Tipperary County Council are inviting members of the public and any interested parties or individuals to make submissions and observations in respect of the Draft Plan.

Cllr Joe Cooney, Cathaoirleach of Killaloe Municipal District, Clare County Council, said: “I welcome the progress on the Draft Killaloe-Ballina Town Enhancement and Mobility Plan. The Plan has an overall focus on joint strengths and opportunities in the two towns, and provides for enhanced co-operation into the future. I encourage members of the public, and all those with an interest in the twin towns’ future development, to get involved and share their views as part of this public consultation process.”

Anne Haugh, Killaloe Municipal District Co-ordinator and Director of Social Development, Clare County Council, said: “The Draft Plan comprises a number of key components including a Tourism Strategy, a Sustainable Mobility Plan/Strategy, identification of a green infrastructure network and initiatives that will encourage an increase in commercial activity on the Main Street in Killaloe and in Ballina. I believe a coordinated approach to managing and marketing both towns and their amenities will yield significant advantages for the future tourism offering, which is so important to our local economies.”

Copies of the Draft Plan and associated environmental reports will be available on Clare County Council and Tipperary County Council websites (www.clarecoco.ie and www.tipperarycoco.ie) and at the following locations:

Clare County Council, Economic Development Directorate, Clare County Council, Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis, V95 DXP2

Killaloe Municipal District Office, Mountshannon Court, Ballyminoge, Scarriff, Co. Clare, V94 NY33

Killaloe Public Library, The Lock House, Killaloe, Co. Clare, V94 ED83

Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Limerick Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, E45 A099

Tipperary County Council, Civic Offices, Emmet Street, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary, E91 N512.

(Please check the Council’s website or call for arrangements to access to these buildings as appointments may be necessary having regard to prevailing Covid-19 precautions).

Submissions or observations with respect to the Killaloe-Ballina Town Enhancement and Mobility Plan and associated SEA Environmental Report and Natura Impact Report should be made by email to: forwardplan@clarecoco.ie identifying “Draft Killaloe-Ballina Town Enhancement and Mobility Plan” in the subject line, or in writing to:

Draft Killaloe-Ballina Town Enhancement and Mobility Plan, Economic Development Directorate, Clare County Council, Áras Contae an Chláir, New Road, Ennis, Co. Clare, V95 DX92.

Submissions or observations must be made in writing up to 5:00pm on Friday, 20th August, 2021.

Please note that submissions or observations received are subject to meeting requirements under relevant data protection legislation. All submissions/observations will be subject to Freedom of Information legislation.

The details for the webinar link will be available from Friday, 16th July. For more information, click here.