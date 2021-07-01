Covid-19 Updates – June 2021

Due to the current disruption of the HSE IT systems daily Covid-19 figures are not available. Backdated figures will be published when possible.

Wednesday, June 30th – 5.55pm – 452 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Tuesday, June 29th, they had been notified of 452 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Tuesday, June 29th – 5.45pm – 351 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Monday, June 28th, they had been notified of 351 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Monday, June 28th – 5.00pm – 305 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Sunday, June 27th, they had been notified of 305 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Sunday, June 27th – 3.00pm – 340 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Saturday, June 26th, they had been notified of 340 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Saturday, June 26th – 3.05pm – 443 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Friday, June 25th, they had been notified of 443 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Friday, June 25th – 5.05pm – 380 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Thursday, June 24th, they had been notified of 380 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Thursday, June 24th – 5.15pm – 304 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Wednesday, June 23rd, they had been notified of 304 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Wednesday, June 23rd – 5.40pm – 348 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Tuesday, June 22nd, they had been notified of 348 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Tuesday, June 22nd – 5.43pm – 294 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Monday, June 21st, they had been notified of 294 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Monday, June 21st – 5.45pm – 284 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Sunday, June 20th, they had been notified of 284 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohdan said: “Today’s data show a concerning increase in transmission of the Delta variant in Ireland. We estimate that Delta accounts for up to 20% of cases reported in the last week. We have also seen a number of outbreaks associated with this variant reported in the last week.”

Sunday, June 20th – 1.45pm – 288 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Saturday, June 19th, they had been notified of 288 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Saturday, June 19th – 2.12pm – 393 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Friday, June 18th, they had been notified of 393 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Friday, June 18th – 8.42pm – 313 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Thursday, June 17th, they had been notified of 313 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Thursday, June 17th – 4.42pm – 373 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Wednesday, June 16th, they had been notified of 373 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Wednesday, June 16th – 5.20pm – 329 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Tuesday, June 15th, they had been notified of 329 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Tuesday, June 15th – 5.50pm – 283 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Monday, June 14th, they had been notified of 283 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Monday, June 14th – 4.55pm – 242 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Sunday, June 13th, they had been notified of 242 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Sunday, June 13th – 3.55pm – 315 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Saturday, June 12th, they had been notified of 315 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Saturday, June 12th – 3.55pm – 431 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Friday, June 11th, they had been notified of 431 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Friday, June 11th – 6.30pm – 319 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Thursday, June 10th, they had been notified of 319 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Thursday, June 10th – 5.00pm – 398 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Wednesday, June 9th, they had been notified of 398 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Wednesday, June 9th – 5.30pm – 259 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Tuesday, June 8th, they had been notified of 259 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Less than 5 new cases reported in Clare.

Tuesday, June 8th – 4.15pm – 271 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Monday, June 7th, they had been notified of 271 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Monday, June 7th – 4.30pm – 377 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Sunday, June 6th, they had been notified of 377 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Sunday, June 6th – 6.30pm – 313 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Saturday, June 5th, they had been notified of 313 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Saturday, June 5th – 6.20pm – 416 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Friday, June 4th, they had been notified of 416 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Friday, June 4th – 5.10pm – 529 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Thursday, June 3rd, they had been notified of 529 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Thursday, June 3rd – 5.30pm – 465 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Wednesday, June 2nd, they had been notified of 465 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Wednesday, June 2nd – 6.30pm – 407 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Tuesday, June 1st, they had been notified of 407 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

Tuesday, June 1st – 6.00pm – 337 new cases of Covid-19 reported nationally.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has confirmed that as of midnight, Monday 31st May, they had been notified of 337 confirmed cases of Covid-19 nationally.

**All data is provisional and subject to ongoing validation.