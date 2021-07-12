Culture Night ’21 on September 17th

Celebrating themes of Openness, Discovery, Celebration & Belonging Culture Night/Oíche Chultúir 2021 will take place on Friday, 17th September.

Organisers have launched an ‘Open Call’ inviting organisations and individuals interested in participating to log onto culturenight.ie/get-involved/ and share their ‘Expressions of Interest’ with their Local Authority Arts Office.

The annual Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir is a national moment – an all-island public event celebrating the richness and diversity of culture, creativity and the arts in Ireland today, connecting people to cultural activities at a local and national level. It spans across a sectoral range of culture, arts, heritage, education, hospitality, tourism, health and commercial and corporate enterprise.

A broad expanse of people, organisations, venues and institutions help make it happen each year including artists, performing groups, galleries, museums, sports clubs, libraries, arts centres, craft workers, studios and workshops, theatres, schools, community groups, local authorities, government departments, state agencies and public bodies, transport companies, universities, shops and many more.

All participants must be registered through the relevant Arts Office/local authority or the national coordinator and uploaded to the national programme/website. Participation is through your local Arts Office which oversees the organisation of the programme of events in each county.

Full registration details are available on www.culturenight.ie. Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir is brought to you by the Arts Council, in partnership with local authorities and cultural organisations throughout the island of Ireland and thanks to their continued support all activities are free.

Culture Night / Oíche Chultúir invites everyone, everywhere, on one joyful night to discover and celebrate all that our culture is today. It respects, supports and ensures the inclusion of all voices and cultures that make up Ireland today, from all sections of society and from all social backgrounds, ethnicities and traditions.

Organisers are particularly interested in cultural events that promote diversity and inclusion through the celebration of creative communities, both new and established and those that seek to create opportunities for participation with those who may not always have easy access to cultural events such as asylum seekers, refugees and migrants, Irish Traveller Community etc.