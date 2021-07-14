Funding for design of Cooraclare water works

Irish Water has confirmed that funding has been approved for the design of a leakage reduction programme at Tullabrack/Gower, Cooraclare.

The news was confirmed to Clare Independent TD Michael McNamara who said: “Since early last year, I have received numerous representations from local residents about the poor water quality and water pressure in the Tullabrack and Gower areas, and I have raised the matter on numerous occasions with Minister Darragh O’Brien and his predecessor Eoghan Murphy.”

He continued, “I welcome the news therefore, that Irish Water has approved a budget for the design of approximately 1.8km of mains replacement at Tullabrack/Gower as part of our Leakage Reduction Programme. This is the line that serves the area in question.”

Deputy McNamara added, “This is very positive news for local residents, and it is important that Irish Water expedite the process beyond design stage to actual delivery. Irish Water has told me that the section will go to construction pending national and county prioritisation and budget availability. I will continue to seek timelines from Irish Water and the Department in relation to progressing these works.”