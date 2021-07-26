Garda warning over loan fraud

Gardaí have issued a warning to the public about an ‘advanced fee fraud’ involving fraudulent websites offering unsecured loans.

This comes as it was confirmed that man in the Sixmilebridge area had applied for a loan on-line from a site purporting to be a legitimate loan site. He was asked to pay €150 as an insurance deposit which he did. A short time later he received a call from a person looking for a further deposit – he became suspicious and contacted his bank who informed him that this was a scam.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “A number of websites offering un-secured loans are targeting vulnerable persons and persons who have had difficulty obtaining loans (for example: because of a poor credit rating) from established financial institutions in a fraud known as Advance Fee Fraud.”

Sgt Brooks outlined the method of the fraud.

The Victim applies for a loan through a website that offers loans which it is claimed will be processed quickly. The website may also claim that loans are available without the need for a good credit rating or the need to provide collateral for the loan and/or to provide any documentation apart from basic personal details. Some of these firms also claim to be regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland (‘Central Bank’) when this is not the case

The Victim will receive a call or communication within a very short time (often minutes) informing them that their loan application has been approved and providing details of the amount of the loan and the monthly repayment

The Victim will then be asked to send an amount of money to the lender in advance of the loan amount being issued, with different reasons given for this for example:-

As an up-front fee, or To pay for Personal Protection Insurance on the loan amount, or To discharge overseas taxes To show that the Victim has the ability to meet the loan repayments No Loan monies are ever issued to the Victim and the ADVANCE FEE is lost

Warning Signs

The following are some warning signs

The website will claim to offer a fast and easy way to apply for a loan on line

The loan will be approved very quickly and without checks on identity, the ability to pay or credit rating

No hard copy/paper documentation will be required by the lender

The lender will ask for a payment of some kind in advance of the loan being given to the applicant

The lender will not be authorised by the Central Bank of Ireland although it may claim (on its website or during a telephone call) that it is.

What can you do?

Never apply for a loan from an entity that is not authorised by the Central Bank

Always check the official Central Bank website to see if the firm is authorised by the Central Bank. The register of authorised firms can be accessed at http://registers.centralbank.ie/

For more Garda advice on scams and fraud, click here.