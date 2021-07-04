Intel Diversity & Inclusion Scholarships Awarded at UL

Five University of Limerick (UL) students have been awarded scholarships under a newly established Intel Diversity & Inclusion Scholarship program.

The program, which is for third level students in technology disciplines, aims to support students with accessibility needs to further their academic career. Each student receives a scholarship of €5,000 as well as the opportunity to apply for an Intel internship.

Speaking about the new scholarship program, UL President, Professor Kerstin Mey said, “Intel and UL have a very strong existing partnership through our established Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), our many creative collaborations and of course the fantastic scholarship supports that Intel provides for our students. This new scholarship program is particularly welcome, as it addresses one of the key focuses of our MoU, which is supporting equal opportunity to education across demographic profiles”.

Sarah Hartnett, Director of Development at the UL Foundation added, “These scholarships help foster an inclusive environment where students have equality of access and equality of outcome, and our sincere thanks to Intel for their leadership in this regard”.

Brian Aherne, Intel Shannon General Manager, responded by saying, “Intel’s success in Ireland has been built on the quality of highly skilled and educated people available in the country and we have a long history of inclusive scholarships with the Women in Technology and Paul Whelan undergraduate scholarships at UL. We are delighted to play our part in increasing diversity and encouraging a new generation of high-achievers to take up the challenge of a career in science and technology.”