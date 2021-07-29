Work commences on Springfield/Clonlara Flood Scheme

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), has welcomed the start of construction works on the Springfield Flood Relief Scheme in recent days.

Minister Patrick O’Donovan, T.D., made the comments ahead of a planed visit to Clonlara tomorrow.

Having visited the area previously to meet with concerned residents, the Minister said: “I am very much aware of the stress that flooding and the threat of flooding has had on the local community. Thanks to the hard work of the Office of Public Works and our partners Clare County Council and ByrneLooby engineering consultants, this scheme has been progressed to construction stage and will provide protection for 18 properties in the area soon.”

The flood relief scheme involves the construction of a flood protection embankment, land raising, penstock/sluice, pump station and associated works at the townlands of Springfield, Cappavilla North, Cottage and Illaunyregan, Clonlara, Co. Clare.

A Natura Impact Statement together with plans and particulars relating to the application were submitted to An Bord Pleanála in July 2020 and approved in November 2020 under Part 10 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001.

The works are expected to be substantially complete in 2022.